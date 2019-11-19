Turkey submits to US all evidence of far-fetched nature of so-called "Armenian genocide" - Erdogan

19 November 2019 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey submitted to the US all documents proving the far-fetched nature of the so-called "Armenian genocide", said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports Nov. 19 with reference to the Turkish media.

Erdogan said that he also discussed this issue during a recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“There was no “genocide” of Armenians in Turkey’s history,” the Turkish president noted.

The US House of Representatives voted Oct. 29 to recognize the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century.

According to the House’s press service, 405 people voted for the adoption of the document, and 11 voted against. On the same day, US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

