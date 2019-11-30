Several people injured in stabbing on shopping street in Hague

30 November 2019 00:12 (UTC+04:00)

Several people have been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in Hague on Friday, media reported, citing Dutch police, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Emergency services were at the scene, the city's police said in the statement, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, a Metropolitan Police said in the statement that an attacker stabbed several people on London Bridge in the UK capital. The UK's top counter-terrorism officer said that British police shot dead a man on London Bridge in a terrorism incident, adding that the suspect wore a hoax explosive vest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Netherlands to join French-led Strait of Hormuz naval mission: ANP
Europe 26 November 04:43
Netherlands believes in potential expansion of Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17 November 08:00
Dutch economy records stable growth in Q3
Europe 15 November 04:55
Court orders Netherlands to repatriate Dutch children from Syria
Arab World 11 November 22:17
EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, France above deficit ceiling
Europe 7 November 14:46
Mark Rutte: Netherlands is one of Georgia's largest trade partners
Georgia 5 November 11:24
Latest
Iraq PM says he will quit after cleric's call
Iran 29 November 23:22
China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use
China 29 November 22:25
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 29 November 21:56
British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Europe 29 November 21:31
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 29 November 20:56
Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)
Business 29 November 20:46
Azerbaijan - Germany’s most important partner in South Caucasus - deputy minister
Business 29 November 20:43
Since early 2019, Azerbaijan invested over $3M in Germany
Business 29 November 20:35
Economic policy by President Ilham Aliyev showing excellent results - deputy minister
Business 29 November 20:34