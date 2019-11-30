Several people injured in stabbing on shopping street in Hague

Several people have been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in Hague on Friday, media reported, citing Dutch police, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Emergency services were at the scene, the city's police said in the statement, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, a Metropolitan Police said in the statement that an attacker stabbed several people on London Bridge in the UK capital. The UK's top counter-terrorism officer said that British police shot dead a man on London Bridge in a terrorism incident, adding that the suspect wore a hoax explosive vest.

