Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

2 December 2019 05:51 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured on Sunday during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hostage situation in Rio ends with no casualties
Other News 30 November 22:47
Man with knife holds 5 People hostage in centre of Rio
Other News 30 November 01:00
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 29 November 14:46
Brazilian government to submit administrative reform bill in 2020
Other News 28 November 03:43
Brazil's Guedes is not worried by deficit, currency fluctuations
Other News 26 November 06:23
Brazil creates over 841,000 jobs in 10 months
Other News 22 November 22:04
Latest
At least 14 killed in attack on Burkina Faso church
Other News 05:05
Shootouts in northern Mexico kill 21, pile pressure on president
World 04:05
Putin, Xi Jinping to launch Power of Siberia pipeline
Russia 02:38
At least 24 people killed in bus crash in Tunisia
Other News 01:41
No indications for terrorist motive in the Hague stabbing: police
Europe 00:47
Syrian Air Defence repel drone attack on airport near city of Hama
Arab World 1 December 23:55
Israeli Defence Minister approves new Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron
Israel 1 December 22:39
British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack
Europe 1 December 21:33
New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip
Europe 1 December 21:24