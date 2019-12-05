At least 3 civilians hurt, 2 critically in shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

5 December 2019 06:04 (UTC+04:00)

The unidentified shooter reportedly opened fire on Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Local media said, citing authorities, that multiple people were allegedly injured in the shooting, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to media reports, citing multiple sources, a suspect was killed by authorities before he injured at least three civilians. According to The Hawaii News Now media outlet, at least two people are said to be in critical condition. The identity and incentive of the suspect reportedly remain unknown, however, it is said that the alleged shooter was dressed in a sailor's uniform.

A witness claimed, cited by the media outlet that the suspect gunman fatally shoot himself.

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hawaii News Now said earlier, citing eyewitnesses, that the area was immediately locked down following first shooting reports. The shooting allegedly happened at Drydock 2.

Local security forces have responded to the incident. A base spokeswoman reportedly confirmed earlier that a shooting had taken place but declined to give more details.

The reported incident occurred on the eve of 7 December, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the 78th anniversary of the infamous surprise aerial attack carried out by the Imperial Japanese forces on the lagoon harbor on the island of Oahu that killed 2,403.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran
US 01:53
Georgia's Poti port receives 27,000 tons of wheat from US
Business 4 December 13:10
Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing: Wilbur Ross
US 4 December 07:01
France fights back over U.S. tariff threat to champagne, cheese
Europe 4 December 04:53
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry resigns
US 2 December 08:47
US-China trade talks stalled due to Hong Kong legislation
China 2 December 07:11
Latest
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs held meeting in Bratislava
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:00
Pentagon Denies Report Alleging Additional 14,000 US Troops to Middle East
US 06:55
NATO must respond to Ankara’s S-400 purchase, find Way to deploy US systems in Turkey
World 04:49
Johnson says Britain can soon stop talking about Brexit if he wins vote
Europe 02:52
U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran
US 01:53
Israeli police accuse two men of plotting terror attack in Jerusalem for Daesh
Israel 00:58
Gas explosion collapses three-story building in Polish ski resort
Europe 00:13
Mortar attack by militants in Syria's Aleppo province kills 8 children
Arab World 4 December 23:54
Clashes break out near presidential palace in Libyan capital
Arab World 4 December 23:01