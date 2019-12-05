At least 3 civilians hurt, 2 critically in shooting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The unidentified shooter reportedly opened fire on Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Local media said, citing authorities, that multiple people were allegedly injured in the shooting, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to media reports, citing multiple sources, a suspect was killed by authorities before he injured at least three civilians. According to The Hawaii News Now media outlet, at least two people are said to be in critical condition. The identity and incentive of the suspect reportedly remain unknown, however, it is said that the alleged shooter was dressed in a sailor's uniform.

A witness claimed, cited by the media outlet that the suspect gunman fatally shoot himself.

Local authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hawaii News Now said earlier, citing eyewitnesses, that the area was immediately locked down following first shooting reports. The shooting allegedly happened at Drydock 2.

Local security forces have responded to the incident. A base spokeswoman reportedly confirmed earlier that a shooting had taken place but declined to give more details.

The reported incident occurred on the eve of 7 December, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the 78th anniversary of the infamous surprise aerial attack carried out by the Imperial Japanese forces on the lagoon harbor on the island of Oahu that killed 2,403.

