IMF Says Reached Agreement With Ukraine on 3-Year $5.5Bln Loan

8 December 2019 04:55 (UTC+04:00)

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund had reached an agreement with Ukraine on a three-year loan worth 4 billion Special Drawing Rights ($5.5 billion), Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Saturday, Georgieva held talks on the new loan program with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I was pleased to note that IMF staff has reached agreement with the authorities on the policies to underpin a new 3-year, SDR 4 billion (about US$ 5.5 billion) arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility,” Georgieva said on late Saturday, as quoted by the IMF press service.
According to the IMF chief, the agreement is to be approved by the fund’s management and Executive Board.

“The President and I agreed that Ukraine’s economic success depends crucially on strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the integrity of the judiciary, and reducing the role of vested interests in the economy, and that it is paramount to safeguard the gains made in cleaning up the banking system and recover the large costs to the taxpayers from bank resolutions,” she added.

In 2018, the IMF approved a standby loan agreement of $3.9 billion for Ukraine, with an implementation period of 14 months.

The IMF later approved a standby loan agreement of $3.9 billion for Ukraine in December, of which $1.4 billion was issued immediately.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ukraine sees need to develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Transport 6 December 18:24
Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee recommends SOCAR Ukraine to lower fuel prices
Oil&Gas 6 December 15:54
Ukrainian minister: Capabilities of TRACECA transport corridor should be expanded
Transport 6 December 12:17
IMF: Income from Georgia's cryptocurrency mining should be taken into account
Finance 30 November 15:22
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili postpones visit to Ukraine
Georgia 29 November 10:34
Volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via Turkish ports in October 2019 disclosed
Turkey 26 November 14:01
Latest
Four dead in shooting near Mexico's presidential residence
Other News 04:00
Russia, Belarus closer to resolving oil, gas issues, says Moscow
Russia 03:24
US Doesn't Rule Out Sending Additional Troops to Syria - Esper
US 02:33
Iron Dome intercepts 2 rockets 'fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians'
Israel 01:55
Amazon CEO says wants to work more with Pentagon
World 00:57
Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
Iran 00:17
Air-Raid Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel
Israel 7 December 23:22
Yellow vests, pension reform protesters reportedly clash with police in Paris, Nantes
Europe 7 December 22:23
Gas explosion kills at least seven in apartment block in Slovakia
Europe 7 December 21:30