Gas explosion in South Korean residential building kills four, injures five

Four people have died and an additional five people have suffered injuries as a result of a gas explosion in a residential building in the eastern South Korean city of Donghae, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday, citing firefighters, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the agency, the explosion took place at 19:46 local time in a two-story residential building. Four people were killed, three were seriously injured and two passers-by suffered light injuries, the agency reported.

“The other three people who survived are in critical condition due to severe burns", a firefighter said, as quoted by the agency.

At this stage, firefighters believe the cause of the explosion to be the result of guests in the building using a portable gas stove to prepare food. Fire crews took twenty minutes to extinguish the blaze.

