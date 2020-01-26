Gas explosion in South Korean residential building kills four, injures five

26 January 2020 02:14 (UTC+04:00)

Four people have died and an additional five people have suffered injuries as a result of a gas explosion in a residential building in the eastern South Korean city of Donghae, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday, citing firefighters, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the agency, the explosion took place at 19:46 local time in a two-story residential building. Four people were killed, three were seriously injured and two passers-by suffered light injuries, the agency reported.

“The other three people who survived are in critical condition due to severe burns", a firefighter said, as quoted by the agency.
At this stage, firefighters believe the cause of the explosion to be the result of guests in the building using a portable gas stove to prepare food. Fire crews took twenty minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Second case of Wuhan coronavirus confirmed in South Korea
Other News 24 January 08:35
Hyundai Motor returns to profit in fourth-quarter as SUV sales boost margins
Other News 22 January 09:37
S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
Other News 21 January 08:56
South Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor
Other News 20 January 09:37
Kazakhstan, South Korea to establish JV for electrical equipment manufacturing
Business 16 January 15:29
South Korea's Hyosung eyes electrical equipment production in Kazakhstan
Business 14 January 15:40
Latest
IDF Says Struck Several Targets in Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons
Israel 03:01
Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 29
Turkey 01:39
US military helicopter crashes in Philippine Sea, all five crew members rescued
US 00:48
Iranian plane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport
Iran 25 January 23:44
Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province
Turkey 25 January 22:29
3 killed in clashes of Iraqi anti-gov't protests
Arab World 25 January 21:47
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 25 January 21:01
3 students missing, 13 injured as under-construction building collapses in Indian capital
Other News 25 January 20:46
Yellow vests protesters gather outside Belmarsh prison to support Julian Assange
World 25 January 19:46