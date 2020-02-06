WHO calls for $675 mln in donations to combat novel coronavirus outbreak

6 February 2020 00:02 (UTC+04:00)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the world to donate $675 million to combat the newly identified coronavirus 2019-nCoV, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The donations are needed for outbreak preparedness in the coming three months, he added.

"We are requesting US$675 million to fund the plan for the next three months," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said adding that on February 5, WHO is "launching a strategic preparedness and response plan to fund and support countries to prevent, detect and diagnose onward transmission."

The WHO Director-General pointed out that "$675 million is a lot of money, but it is much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparedness now."

"Once again, we cannot defeat this outbreak without solidarity

