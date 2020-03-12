India reports first death from coronavirus

World 12 March 2020 21:37 (UTC+04:00)
India reports first death from coronavirus

A 76-year-old man became the first person in India to die from coronavirus, a state health minister said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.

