California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown

Tesla Inc cannot continue to operate its main U.S. vehicle factory normally as the San Francisco Bay Area has begun a three-week lockdown to rein in the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for the county sheriff’s office said on Tuesday; Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tesla’s sole U.S. auto factory in Alameda County employs more than 10,000 workers and had an annualized production of slightly over 415,000 units by the fourth quarter.

The county is one of six covered by a ‘shelter in place’ order from regional authorities that limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most essential, and advises people to stay home except for the most crucial reasons.

“Tesla is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order,” the spokesman said.

Asked what enforcement measures the county would take if Tesla did not comply, the spokesman only said that Tesla would be in violation of the California health and safety code.

Under Alameda County’s lockdown order issued on Monday, violations or failure to comply is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.