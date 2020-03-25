China's Xi to take part in G20 videoconference on Thursday: state TV
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in a videoconference of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday, Chinese state telelvision reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a global coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said earlier on Wednesday.
