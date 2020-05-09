5.0-magnitude quake hits San Pedro de Atacama, Chile
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 61 km WSW of San Pedro de Atacama of Chile at 22:42:06 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 81.43 km, was initially determined to be at 23.2227 degrees south latitude and 68.723 degrees west longitude.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: We’ve once again shown ourselves, our people, whole world that we are a dignified country
President Ilham Aliyev: Our experience in fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is most progressive, humane