Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths

Peru registered 4,056 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the national tally to 115,754, with 3,373 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 788,341 tests for the disease have been carried out, most of which concentrated in Lima the capital, the health ministry reported.

The government extended the state of emergency till June 30. The president of the Peruvian Council of Ministers, Vicente Zeballos, said the fifth consecutive extension aims to curb the impact of the disease in the country, which has reported the second highest number of cases in the region.

The government has also announced a plan to increase the number of hospital beds in Peru from 10,000 to 20,000 and the number of intensive care unit beds from 1,000 to 2,000.

The new extension of the quarantine will allow for some sectors of the economy to reopen, such as clothing and household appliance sales, technical and professional services, as well as non-emergency medical and dental services.

"All these services will be provided at home," the government resolution stated, adding that certain sports will also be permitted to hold matches without spectators.