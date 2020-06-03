Turkey sees drop in number of driven vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of vehicles used in Turkey declined by 26 percent in April 2020 compared to April 2019 and amounted to 40,171 vehicles, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Institute of Statistics (TUİK).

The share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey made up 48.9 percent, vans and trucks – 11.1 percent, motorcycles – 28.3 percent, and tractors – 7.4 percent. The remaining 4.3 percent accounted for other vehicles.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

-->

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu