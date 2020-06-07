Telegram messenger restores service after connection issues

The Telegram messenger has restored its service after users in some countries experienced connection issues, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Some of our users, mostly from Europe and the Middle East, have been experiencing connection issues in the past hour. Service has now been fully restored. We apologize for the interruption!" the messenger team wrote on Twitter.

Earlier the messenger reported that its users around the world experienced connection issues. According to the Downdetector service, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources, residents of Ukraine, Belarus, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, and Poland complained about problems when using the messenger. In Russia, most complaints were registered in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Ufa, Samara, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Krasnodar and Nizhny Novgorod.

Most users of the Downdetector service (68%) complained that they could not connect to the server, another 28% reported the inability to send or receive messages, 2% could not log into the system. The Telegram messenger was created in 2013 by Pavel Durov, the founder of the VKontakte social network.