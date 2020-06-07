Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 400,000

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 400,000 on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus reached 400,243 as of 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT), and total caseloads around the world rose to 6,923,836, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 1,920,061 and 109,802, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Britain, Brazil, Italy, France and Spain.