Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 205,000 in past day

World 10 July 2020 05:20 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 205,000 in past day

More than 205,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 9, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 11.8 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 9, as many as 11,874,226 novel coronavirus cases and 545,481 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 204,967 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,575.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,125,802. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 121,117 and the number of deaths - by 3,778 and reached 272,606.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,847,887 and the number of fatalities is 201,853. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,098 and the number of deaths - by 598.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,222,070 cases and 29,127 fatalities as of July 9. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,372 and the number of deaths - by 463.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,973,695), Brazil (1,668,589), India (767,296), Russia (707,301), Peru (309,278), Chile (303,083), the United Kingdom (286,983), Mexico (268,008), Spain (252,513), and Iran (248,379).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Mayor of S.Korean capital Seoul found dead
Mayor of S.Korean capital Seoul found dead
30 households, 25 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Thailand's north
30 households, 25 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Thailand's north
Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4%
Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4%
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 205,000 in past day World 05:20
10 sailors missing as boat sinks off Moroccan coast Arab World 03:59
Mayor of S.Korean capital Seoul found dead Other News 03:05
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 28 to 4,087 Russia 01:40
Turkey records 1024 new daily COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths Turkey 00:27
EU, Sweden, Austria announce € 860,000 for tourism development initiatives in Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Upper Imereti Georgia 00:18
Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 budget provides KGS 6.6M for health sector Kyrgyzstan 00:15
30 households, 25 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Thailand's north World 9 July 23:35
Gas technologies need additional capital to achieve full potential Oil&Gas 9 July 22:52
Morocco extends coronavirus emergency decree until Aug 10 Arab World 9 July 22:23
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,602 as another 85 patients die Europe 9 July 21:32
WB intends to support Turkmenistan’s private-sector producers of agricultural products Finance 9 July 21:28
Company producing mineral water in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan plans to expand export Business 9 July 21:02
Azerbaijani cannery reduces production volumes Business 9 July 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Lankaran cannery talks about export plans for this year Business 9 July 20:13
Azerbaijan confirms 548 new COVID-19 cases Society 9 July 19:37
Azerbaijan intends to expand e-business in 2021 Business 9 July 19:20
Grain harvesting under completion in Azerbaijan Business 9 July 19:08
Georgia has sufficient potential to be good, reliable partner of EU Business 9 July 18:52
Turkey's ministry reveals volume of cargo transshipment through port of Izmir Turkey 9 July 18:43
Data on cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Canakkale disclosed Turkey 9 July 18:43
Application deadline for state compensation to self-employed extends in Georgia Finance 9 July 18:41
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Netherlands via its ports Turkey 9 July 18:26
Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia helps over 1K Georgian sailors to return home Transport 9 July 18:25
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Tekirdag announced Turkey 9 July 18:23
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 18:15
Turkmenistan to sale state property at auction Finance 9 July 18:13
El Al's potential buyer requests permit to control airline Israel 9 July 18:12
Russian Foreign Ministry: UN session initiated by Azerbaijan will be constructive Politics 9 July 18:10
New grant program offered to farmers in Georgia Business 9 July 18:07
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters replaces foreign contractors Business 9 July 18:04
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Bulgaria via its ports Turkey 9 July 17:59
Azerbaijan's national communications operator modernizing backbone network ICT 9 July 17:57
EBRD reports its activities in Georgia for 2019 Business 9 July 17:50
Work continues to improve operations of Turkmen Railways Transport 9 July 17:34
PWC: Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund completes 2019 with profit Oil&Gas 9 July 17:30
Fitch approves Azerbaijan's AFB Bank’s rating Finance 9 July 17:26
Iran's Ardabil Province Gas Company announced tender for gas transmission Tenders 9 July 17:20
Turkmen Ministry of energy opens tender for rolled metal, aluminum wire rod supply Tenders 9 July 17:17
ADB: COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacts Georgia's households, small businesses Business 9 July 17:03
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development provides loan to Uzbekistan Construction 9 July 17:01
EBRD unveils volume of investments in Azerbaijan in 2015-2019 Business 9 July 16:59
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction down Finance 9 July 16:46
Turkmenistan changes procedure for issuing money to entrepreneurs Finance 9 July 16:37
Cargo transshipment from Australia via Turkish ports since early 2020 revealed Turkey 9 July 16:36
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 9 July 16:35
Iran to provide loans to citizens of small apartments as part of COVID-19 help Business 9 July 16:31
Jizzakh Special Economic Zone of Uzbekistan increases its exports Business 9 July 16:28
Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank terminates cooperation with Fitch Ratings Finance 9 July 16:09
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia down Turkey 9 July 16:07
Iran's Energy Ministry to assign some of its duties to municipalities Oil&Gas 9 July 16:05
Reconstructed highway to shorten driving time from Georgian capital to Oni city Construction 9 July 15:43
Greek economy to shrink by 7.5-10.5% this year Europe 9 July 15:42
Uzbekistan, US to deepen strategic partnership Business 9 July 15:39
Georgia's gov't to subsidize grape harvest Business 9 July 15:36
Iran discloses monthly tax revenues Finance 9 July 15:29
Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce Europe 9 July 15:25
Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% Other News 9 July 15:22
Bulgaria closes night clubs, bans spectators at sports events Europe 9 July 15:17
Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000 Other News 9 July 15:13
Azerbaijan discloses volumes of gas exported from Shah-Deniz field Oil&Gas 9 July 15:09
India is playing leading role in global revival: PM Shri Narendra Modi Other News 9 July 15:08
Export of steel from Turkey abroad in 1H2020 shrinks Turkey 9 July 15:07
Rouhani: Iran's exporters help to keep country's economy afloat, competitive Business 9 July 15:07
Iran seeks to develop equal partnership with China Business 9 July 15:05
Turkey's six-month jewelry export marginally dips Turkey 9 July 14:52
Uzbek Agency for Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare to buy protective gloves via tender Tenders 9 July 14:51
Oil slips as coronavirus fears offset gasoline recovery signs Oil&Gas 9 July 14:49
Iran's trade possibilities growing through Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 9 July 14:49
Purchases, sales of real estate shrink across Kazakhstan Business 9 July 14:48
Cement export from Turkey to int'l markets in 1H2020 slightly down Turkey 9 July 14:47
Georgia expecting abundant harvest of peaches, nectarines Business 9 July 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights implementation to South Korea Transport 9 July 14:35
Azerbaijan increases gas production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 9 July 14:35
Turkmenistan participates in discussions on updating Energy Charter Treaty Oil&Gas 9 July 14:34
Georgia launching new state program to promote domestic tourism Tourism 9 July 14:33
Agricultural cluster of Uzbekistan to use innovative sprinklers Business 9 July 14:30
Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan eyeing use of RES at its future industrial park Business 9 July 14:27
Iran's Pasargad Steel Complex puts two plants into operation Business 9 July 14:18
Role of textile industry in the integration of the Turkic Council countries Business 9 July 14:18
S&P Global Platts: Global oil supply to contract in 2020 Commentary 9 July 14:15
Kazakhstan aiming to reduce CO2 emissions in country’s civil aviation Transport 9 July 14:09
COVID-19 infected in Iran surpass 250,000 Society 9 July 14:05
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 9 July 14:05
Int'l experts assess Georgia’s steps to support pandemic-affected citizens, businesses Business 9 July 13:58
Iran reveals number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Yazd Province Finance 9 July 13:52
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas supply volume to Turkey via TANAP in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 9 July 13:49
EIB to introduce fast-track financing in Central Asia amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 9 July 13:45
Azerbaijani Aveta company talks flour production forecast Business 9 July 13:28
Iran launches production facilities in three provinces Business 9 July 13:26
Bosch Group to study investment environment of Georgia Business 9 July 13:22
Gold price edges up in Azerbaijan on July 9 Finance 9 July 13:05
South Korea's Eximbank expands financial cooperation with Uzbekistan Finance 9 July 13:01
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of cartridge filters Tenders 9 July 12:59
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 9 July 12:59
Iran's Ilam Gas Treating Company boosts production Oil&Gas 9 July 12:56
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry announces oil production volumes for June 2020 Oil&Gas 9 July 12:54
Factory put into operation in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 9 July 12:45
EBRD increases its investments in economy of Uzbekistan Finance 9 July 12:45
Top up your balance and get double cashback to “Umico” from Azercell! Society 9 July 12:45
All news