5.9-magnitude quake hits 132 km NW of Ternate, Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 132 km NW of Ternate, Indonesia at 00:21:10 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 26.59 km, was initially determined to be at 1.6784 degrees north latitude and 126.5854 degrees east longitude.
