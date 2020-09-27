13 militants killed in clashes with army in northern Lebanon

A total of 13 militants were killed in clashes between the Lebanese army and an armed group in Wadi Khaled of northern Lebanon, Elnashra news website reported on Saturday.

The Lebanese army raided on Saturday the armed group in Wadi Khaled leading to severe clashes between the two sides near the Syrian border.

On Friday, the Lebanese army arrested a member of the Islamic State (IS) group in the north of the country for his involvement two weeks ago in al-Beddawi area in a battle that killed four army soldiers and a leader of a IS group.