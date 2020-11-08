Over 50 mln people contract COVID-19 worldwide
Over 50 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since the start of the pandemic, the US-based Johns Hopkins University informed on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the university, 50,052,204 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide, 1,252,471 have died, and 32,868,236 have recovered. The highest case count has been recorded in the US (9,879,323), followed by India (8,507,754) and Brazil (5,653,561).
Russia ranks fourth in the world on the number of documented COVID-19 cases. According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, it has documented 1,774,334 cases of infection; 1,324,419 people have recovered and 30,537 have died.
