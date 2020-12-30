More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO

World 30 December 2020 08:58 (UTC+04:00)
More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO

More than 444,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing the total case count to 80.15 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 9,000 to exceed 1.77 million.

As of 20:41 Moscow time on December 29, the organization was notified about 80,155,187 cases of the disease and 1,771,128 deaths all over the world. The number of confirmed cases grew by 444,437 in the past 24 hours, and the number of fatalities increased by 9,035.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 45% of new COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours (202,251). Europe goes second (176,862 cases) followed by South East Asia (25,389).

The hardest-hit countries are the United States (18,972,813), followed by India (10,224,303), Brazil (3,105,037), Russia (3,105,037), France (2,519,105), the UK (2,329,734), Italy (2,056,277), Spain (1,879,413), Germany (1,664,726), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,927) and Mexico (1,383,434).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136
Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136
Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation
Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation
Final shipment of Russian-made car sets of passenger wagons sent to Kazakhstan
Final shipment of Russian-made car sets of passenger wagons sent to Kazakhstan
Loading Bars
Latest
Snam enters into agreement for boosting green hydrogen mobility in Lombardy Oil&Gas 09:46
Auto prices to increase in Iran Transport 09:35
Oil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories Oil&Gas 09:27
Indonesia and LG Group sign $9.8 billion EV battery MOU Other News 09:26
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to install chargers for electric cars at petrol stations Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijan submits report on use of terrorists by Armenia during war to int’l organizations Politics 09:00
More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO World 08:58
Brazil reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since October Other News 08:28
Georgia exports persimmons worth $ 6 million Georgia 07:55
Turkey reports 15,805 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 07:50
Rail transit from Sarakhs up by 35% Iran 07:47
726 coronavirus cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:36
Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA Business 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 7 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:32
5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 05:51
Expectations of Business Association of Georgia for next six months remain positive Business 05:01
Moscow reports 72 coronavirus deaths in past day, overall death toll at 11,136 Russia 03:20
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia US 02:15
Latvian gov't plans holiday curfew, national emergency extension Other News 01:34
American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights World 00:41
FAO reveals objective of series of webinars with Turkmenistan Business 29 December 23:58
Georgian Parliament approves 2021 state budget Georgia 29 December 23:44
Competition dedicated to Innoweek-Innovation week finalized Society 29 December 22:56
1st shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Turkey on Monday Turkey 29 December 22:37
Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 31% Iran 29 December 22:00
Georgian Hualing FIZ sees significant increase in investments in industrial project Business 29 December 21:53
Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 29 December 21:46
UK records over 50,000 COVID cases overnight for first time Europe 29 December 21:37
Azerbaijan neutralizes explosive device put by Armenians in Zangilan district (PHOTO) Society 29 December 20:55
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial co-op Politics 29 December 20:44
Nagorno-Karabakh Law Office to be located in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 29 December 20:22
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting with army commanders, deputies Politics 29 December 20:22
Georgia presents various scenarios for reducing debt and deficit Business 29 December 20:12
Georgian Qvevri Wine Cellar works on opening new cellar, cultivating vineyard Business 29 December 20:05
Ombudsman talks Armenians burning body of Azerbaijani soldier Politics 29 December 19:52
Grace period for investors in Georgian Adjara region to be extended Business 29 December 19:49
Wind farm project in Azerbaijan aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions Oil&Gas 29 December 19:45
Co-op between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia enters new stage of development Oil&Gas 29 December 19:41
Georgia's budget suffers losses in tax revenues due to COVID-19 Finance 29 December 19:28
VTB Bank supports wheat export from US to Georgia Business 29 December 19:21
Georgian Inn Group begins to implement new project in Kutaisi Construction 29 December 19:14
Azerbaijan continues mine clearing operations on liberated lands, with Turkey's help (VIDEO) Politics 29 December 19:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 30 Oil&Gas 29 December 18:35
Azerbaijan to render financial assistance to entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 Finance 29 December 18:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 29 December 18:30
New wind farm project in Azerbaijan to help save gas Oil&Gas 29 December 18:19
11M2020 export volume, revenues from Azerbaijan's tomatoes grows Business 29 December 18:18
Azerbaijan raises exports of tea in 11M2020 Business 29 December 18:18
Electricity tariffs to be increased in 2021 in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 December 18:15
Final shipment of Russian-made car sets of passenger wagons sent to Kazakhstan Transport 29 December 18:14
Russian TATNEFT agrees to support dev't of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan Business 29 December 18:08
COVID-19 pandemic has little effect on Kazakhstan's 2020 grain harvest - Agriculture Ministry Kazakhstan 29 December 17:55
Azerbaijan reports 4,209 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 29 December 17:54
Airport in Uzbekistan announces tender for insurance services Tenders 29 December 17:53
FAO allocates agriculture grants to Georgia Business 29 December 17:51
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for construction of modular low-pressure compressor unit Tenders 29 December 17:41
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for engine overhaul Tenders 29 December 17:33
Largest volume of metallurgical products made in Uzbekistan falls on Navoi region Uzbekistan 29 December 17:22
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, ACWA Power company sign agreement on wind farm project (PHOTO) Economy 29 December 17:17
Georgian Hualing FIZ concentrates on providing infrastructural solutions for its incoming tenants Construction 29 December 17:14
Textile enterprise to be launched in Georgian Hualing FIZ with Polish investment Business 29 December 17:13
Azerbaijan slightly ups revenues from export of goods by road vehicles Transport 29 December 17:12
Controlling air pollution in Tehran requires long-term plan - city council Business 29 December 17:08
Iran seeks to offer more security for investments Business 29 December 17:01
We will soon turn our native Karabakh into paradise on earth - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 29 December 16:59
SOCAR makes final payment to Zenith Energy for past oil production Oil&Gas 29 December 16:54
“Iron Fist” operation being studied by leading military centers, specialists - President Aliyev Politics 29 December 16:47
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia Europe 29 December 16:45
Georgia sees increase in persimmon and caraway exports Business 29 December 16:45
Iran, Iraq Joint Cooperation Commission to be activated soon - Iranian Minister of Energy Business 29 December 16:45
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of fruits, vegetables continues to grow Business 29 December 16:45
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 Europe 29 December 16:39
Georgia increases volume of apple exports to Turkmenistan Business 29 December 16:36
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Business 29 December 16:31
Uzbekistan eyes increasing export volume in 2021 Uzbekistan 29 December 16:30
Azerbaijan increases import of cars Transport 29 December 16:30
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Georgia 29 December 16:23
Hiked power tariffs to be subsidized for local food companies in Georgia Oil&Gas 29 December 16:16
Most exported products from Azerbaijan fall on private sector Business 29 December 16:16
Export of dairy products to Turkmenistan from EAEU grows Business 29 December 16:15
Number of manufacturers in Uzbekistan’s automotive industry to be increased Uzbekistan 29 December 16:09
Capacity of Iranian ports to increase Business 29 December 16:09
UNDP to take measures to accelerate digital transformation in Kazakhstan Business 29 December 15:53
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss Karabakh issue Politics 29 December 15:53
Azerbaijan to implement financial sector's upgrading program jointly with McKinsey in 2021 Finance 29 December 15:47
Iran's gov't to amend proposed budget revenue for next Iranian year Finance 29 December 15:46
Measures to support Uzbekistan’s entrepreneurs in 2021 revealed Business 29 December 15:45
US allocates financial aid for Georgia Business 29 December 15:37
Kazakh Kazatomprom postpones first delivery of fuel assemblies to China amid COVID-19 Business 29 December 15:37
Iran's Hegmataneh Petrochemical Company to export medical PVC Business 29 December 15:30
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding bilateral co-op Politics 29 December 15:30
Iranian minister talks about export of agricultural products Business 29 December 15:29
Singapore's eGov't products provider to support creation of trade management platform in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 29 December 15:13
Azerbaijan brings back children imprisoned in Iraq - Foriegn Ministry Politics 29 December 15:09
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency revealed Finance 29 December 15:07
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 29 December 15:07
Significant growth of mortgage and business loans recorded in Azerbaijan's banking sector Finance 29 December 15:06
Azerbaijan releases 11M2020 goods export data Transport 29 December 14:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks assistance for students during pandemic Politics 29 December 14:57
TAV Georgia's financial revenues down Transport 29 December 14:57
All news