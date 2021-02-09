Bitcoin jumps 10% to record high on Tesla investment news

Bitcoin jumped more than 10% on Monday to a record high after Tesla said it had invested $1.5 billion in the most popular cryptocurrency last month, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $43,625 as of 1300 GMT. Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, rising as much as 5% and 4% respectively.

The electric carmaker unveiled the investment ten days after its chief executive Elon Musk drove up the cryptocurrency’s price by adding a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page.