6.5-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted Kermadec Islands region at 20:25:02 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 28.6117 degrees south latitude and 176.1198 degrees west longitude.
