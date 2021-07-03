U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray

The United Nations said on Friday conflict could rapidly flare again in Ethiopia's Tigray and that famine was worsening in the region, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front, provincial authorities which Ethiopian forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea drove out last year, returned to regional capital Mekelle on Monday to cheering crowds.

"There is potential for more confrontations and a swift deterioration in the security situation, which is extremely concerning," U.N. political and peacebuilding affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council.