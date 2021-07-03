U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray
The United Nations said on Friday conflict could rapidly flare again in Ethiopia's Tigray and that famine was worsening in the region, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Tigray People's Liberation Front, provincial authorities which Ethiopian forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea drove out last year, returned to regional capital Mekelle on Monday to cheering crowds.
"There is potential for more confrontations and a swift deterioration in the security situation, which is extremely concerning," U.N. political and peacebuilding affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council.
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Latest
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive)