WHO Emergency Committee warns about possibly more dangerous coronavirus variants

The WHO Emergency Committee has warned the global community about the possible emergence and spread of new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on COVID-19, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Committee "has also warned about the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control," he told journalists informing about recommendations of the committee that held its eighth meeting on July 14-15.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the experts had also expressed concern "that the pandemic is being mischaracterized as coming to an end, when it is nowhere near finished".

"The Committee also expressed deep concern about the level of funding for WHO’s Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19, which constrains WHO’s ability to coordinate the global response to the pandemic," the secretary-general said.

Experts also urged "all countries to support WHO’s call to vaccinate at least 10% of the population of every country by the end of September".