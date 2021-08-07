1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister

A man was killed in firing near the vehicle of the chief minister of Pakistan's east Punjab province late Friday night, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar safely reached home after the firing incident which happened near the venue of the wedding ceremony of Punjab assembly's lawmaker Asad Khokhar's son.

The wedding was taking place in the provincial capital of Lahore with senior political leaders of the province in attendance, including the chief minister.

Gill said that the killed man was Khokhar's brother, adding that the deceased was badly injured in the attack and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The attacker was attested and handed over to the police.