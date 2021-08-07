1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister

World 7 August 2021 05:50 (UTC+04:00)
1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister

A man was killed in firing near the vehicle of the chief minister of Pakistan's east Punjab province late Friday night, officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar safely reached home after the firing incident which happened near the venue of the wedding ceremony of Punjab assembly's lawmaker Asad Khokhar's son.

The wedding was taking place in the provincial capital of Lahore with senior political leaders of the province in attendance, including the chief minister.

Gill said that the killed man was Khokhar's brother, adding that the deceased was badly injured in the attack and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The attacker was attested and handed over to the police.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Turkish, Serbian counterparts
Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf meets Turkish, Serbian counterparts
Regional security must be provided by regional states - Raisi
Regional security must be provided by regional states - Raisi
Iran holds inauguration ceremony for new president
Iran holds inauguration ceremony for new president
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
1 killed in firing near vehicle of Pakistan's Punjab chief minister World 05:50
US prepares to mandate COVID jab for all active-duty military US 04:40
Argentina partially reopens as it approaches 5 mln COVID-19 cases Other News 03:45
Three arrested for suspected arson as wildfires rage in Greece Europe 03:14
Oil prices dip amid demand concerns Oil&Gas 02:16
Ten passengers injured in Tokyo commuter train stabbing Other News 01:10
Wildfires in Greece rage into the night Europe 00:25
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 00:01
Another fire and rescue team from Azerbaijan to land in Turkish Dalaman airport today - FM Society 6 August 23:42
California wildfire flares up, now third-largest in state history US 6 August 23:25
Israel reports nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Israel 6 August 23:15
First brand for production of electric vehicles launched in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 6 August 22:14
Zangeneh: Iran ready to return to global oil market Iran 6 August 21:58
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 6 August 21:33
Final Document of Economic Forum of Central Asian countries adopted Turkmenistan 6 August 21:18
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Samsun port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 21:17
Azerbaijani FM, Iraqi minister discuss issues of mutual interest (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 21:06
Embassy of India in Baku holds event (PHOTO) Society 6 August 20:29
Third group of Azerbaijani firefighters, rescuers arrives in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 6 August 20:24
Armenia tramples on int’l law by not fulfilling decision of European Court - Chiragov Politics 6 August 20:23
Philips LED solutions allow to grow crops without natural light - VP Economy 6 August 20:07
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Trabzon port Turkey 6 August 19:50
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Tuzla port since early 2021 Turkey 6 August 19:49
Armenian Defense Ministry using various methods to spread false info - MoD Politics 6 August 19:12
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Singapore transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:08
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from France transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:06
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Croatia transported via Turkish ports Turkey 6 August 19:03
Average daily throughput of South Caucasus Pipeline increases Oil&Gas 6 August 19:01
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Canakkale port in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 18:46
Ministry discloses volume of steel imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 6 August 18:36
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of oil, condensate via Sangachal terminal in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:35
National Bank says Georgia needs 'significant time' to restore tourism sector Tourism 6 August 18:27
President Erdogan stresses Azerbaijan’s role in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey Politics 6 August 18:17
BP discloses oil production volume at ACG in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 18:16
External debt to start declining this year in Georgia - PM Business 6 August 18:15
Georgia sees increase in revenues from exported wine Business 6 August 18:12
Volume of 1H2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Bandirma port named Turkey 6 August 18:05
Turkey reveals volume of chemicals handled through local ports in 1H2021 Turkey 6 August 17:51
Wildfires in Turkish Antalya localized Turkey 6 August 17:49
BP announces volume of production at Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 17:48
Kazakhstan to amend its code on subsoil use Oil&Gas 6 August 17:37
Multinational 'Agile Spirit-2021' military exercises wrap up in Georgia Georgia 6 August 17:35
Azerbaijan sending fourth group of firefighters, rescuers to Turkey Politics 6 August 17:33
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans within 6M2021 Finance 6 August 17:28
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 6 August 17:22
Uzbekistan exports large volume of melons, watermelons abroad Business 6 August 17:13
Alat FEZ to favor development of Azerbaijan's economy - board chairman (PHOTO) Economy 6 August 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.6 Society 6 August 16:59
Georgia, TAV Airports Holding focus on implementing new infrastructure projects Business 6 August 16:59
Rafael Aghayev wins first silver for Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Society 6 August 16:55
Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Nakhchivan come under fire from Armenia Politics 6 August 16:38
Kazakhstan unveils number of approved projects for hydrocarbon production Oil&Gas 6 August 16:38
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst Transport 6 August 16:36
Turkey issues 1H2021 data on cargo traffic via local ports from Poland Turkey 6 August 16:34
Will share our vision on Afghanistan: MEA ahead of UNSC meeting under Indian Presidency Other News 6 August 16:14
UK relaxes Covid travel curbs for India, institutional quarantine exempted Other News 6 August 16:12
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy electric goods Tenders 6 August 16:12
This road at 19,300 ft in Ladakh is world's highest motorable road Other News 6 August 16:11
Novavax seeks OK for emergency use of Covid vaccine in India, Indonesia Other News 6 August 16:08
Number of ships docking at Turkish Zonguldak in 1H2021 disclosed Turkey 6 August 16:06
Kazakhstan's exports to Croatia down Business 6 August 16:04
Georgia's 7M2021 import of Turkey-made steel grows Turkey 6 August 16:03
Azerbaijan discloses volume of operations at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 August 15:59
Volume of fees on voluntary insurance of air transport in Azerbaijan down Finance 6 August 15:59
Kazakhstan's gas output volumes skyrocket over period of independence Oil&Gas 6 August 15:55
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Kyrgyzstan despite COVID-19 Business 6 August 15:54
Baku Metro to purchase tools through tender Tenders 6 August 15:53
Participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts at Tokyo 2020 Olympics - significant event, says official Society 6 August 15:52
Kazakhstan to auction off subsoil use rights on more plots Oil&Gas 6 August 15:50
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Finance 6 August 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,242 more COVID-19 cases, 345 recoveries Society 6 August 15:41
Consultative Meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia held in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 6 August 15:10
Kyrgyzstan shares data on COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 6 August 15:00
Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Maria Stadnik to compete for bronze at Tokyo Olympics Society 6 August 14:58
Azerbaijani karateka Rafael Aghayev reaches semifinals at Tokyo Olympics Society 6 August 14:57
Turkish interior minister grateful to Azerbaijan for helping battle wildfires Politics 6 August 14:41
Alat Free Economic Zone aims to attract new technologies to Azerbaijan Economy 6 August 14:32
Azerbaijan to build 23-km long tunnel under Murovdag mountain Economy 6 August 14:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone conversation Politics 6 August 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 14:07
Turkmenistan building new high-tech greenhouses Business 6 August 14:07
Turkey reveals 1H2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports (Exclusive) Turkey 6 August 13:54
Georgia sees decrease in volume of overdue loans Finance 6 August 13:42
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO) Society 6 August 13:39
Georgia presents 10-year financial development strategy Business 6 August 13:38
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced Politics 6 August 13:37
bp discloses operational, capital expenditures on BTC pipeline in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 6 August 13:36
Azerbaijan building new alternative road in Lachin district Azerbaijan 6 August 13:35
Azerbaijan announces commissioning second highway to Shusha city in 2024 Azerbaijan 6 August 13:19
Azerbaijani gymnast presents exercise with clubs at Tokyo Olympics Society 6 August 13:18
Iraq to be able to use transport potential of Zangezur corridor - official Politics 6 August 13:06
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 6 Georgia 6 August 13:04
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender related to transportation Tenders 6 August 13:03
Protocol signed between Azerbaijan, Iraq at meeting of joint commission in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 6 August 13:01
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan consider entering new markets through S.Caucasus Transport 6 August 13:00
Kazakh Energy Ministry talks priority - increasing local workforce in oil, gas projects Oil&Gas 6 August 12:44
India for speeding up connectivity projects with Asean Other News 6 August 12:25
Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax Oil&Gas 6 August 12:06
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Iraq up since early 2021 Politics 6 August 11:51
Azerbaijan, Iraq reaching new level of trade-economic cooperation Politics 6 August 11:27
All news