Dubai: New foundation to upskill Indian workers

Dedicating the 75th Indian Independence Day to empowering thousands of blue-collar workers, a Dubai company is launching a welfare foundation called ‘Abhaar’, a Hindi word that means ‘being grateful’.

EFS Facilities Services Group, which employs a large number of Indian workers, is paying tribute to the community’s unsung heroes through the new philanthropic platform that aims to uplift the lives of unskilled workers.

Though it will start from its main base in India and the community in the UAE, Abhaar will be reaching out to more blue-collar workers across the world.

“Abhaar is an initiative that understands the woes of unskilled and semi-skilled migrant workforce. The platform stands firmly to support their needs for sustainable living and create economic and social impact for them, their families, and the society at large. EFS aims to address key issues of the migrant workforce on recruitment/onboarding, remuneration, living conditions, holistic social needs, microfinancing needs, and rehabilitation, said Tariq Chauhan, group CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group.

The initiative will create programmes for migrant workers that will help them identify job opportunities, provide assistance as they work overseas, and upgrade their skills. It will also support workers who will be settling back in India or their home countries by offering financial assistance for small ventures.

Some other Abhaar services will include raising awareness of rules, regulations, and documentation for workers who want to fly overseas for jobs,and helping them verify job offers.

EFS plans to expand Abhaar to the communities in Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and countries in Africa.

“We all can help these migrant workers by improving their financial security and self-actualisation through upskilling, reskilling and educating them to open up avenues od better living for them and their families,” Chauhan said.

EFS officials and blue-collar staff will be unveiling the Abhaar logo during an event that will be held on the company’s premises on Sunday.

