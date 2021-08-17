India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

World 17 August 2021 15:59 (UTC+04:00)
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

India will launch an ambitious Rs100 trillion ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure masterplan that seeks to give a foundation for holistic infrastructure and an integrated pathway to the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The infrastructure programme, “Gati Shakti”, will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals while boosting productivity of industries and bolster the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The prime minister also announced the National Hydrogen Mission – which, according to him will take the country towards progress in the next 25 years, termed as Amrit Kaal.

India will launch an ambitious Rs100 trillion ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure masterplan that seeks to give a foundation for holistic infrastructure and an integrated pathway to the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The infrastructure programme, “Gati Shakti”, will help generate jobs and expand use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals while boosting productivity of industries and bolster the economy, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The prime minister also announced the National Hydrogen Mission – which, according to him will take the country towards progress in the next 25 years, termed as Amrit Kaal.

Outlining the National Hydrogen Mission, he said it would not only help India to make a new progress in the field of energy self-reliance but will also become a new inspiration for clean energy transition all over the world. New opportunities from Green Growth to Green Job are opening up today for our start-ups & youth,” he added.

Modi said the “Can Do” generation can achieve every unimaginable goal. “Our youth is the ‘Can Do’ Generation, and they can achieve everything they set their mind to. Our actions today will determine our future. Our today will set the theme of our 100 years of India’s Independence,” he said.

Infrastructure development is at the heart of Modi’s plan to pull back Asia’s third largest economy from a sharp economic decline worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last fiscal year, 2020-21, India’s economic output fell by a record 7.3 per cent and a second wave of Covid-19 has delayed economic recovery.

The prime minister also set a target to become energy independent by 2047, saying the goal can be achieved through a mix of electric mobility, moving to a gas-based economy and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.

Modi said the country spends more than Rs12 trillion rupees annually on energy imports and becoming energy independent was critical, as he also announced the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission to boost the government’s clean energy plans.

“India is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals,” he said.

Khaleejtimes

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey unveils data on cargo movement via Mersin port for 7M2021
Turkey unveils data on cargo movement via Mersin port for 7M2021
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan
India-UAE ties: Powering the future
India-UAE ties: Powering the future
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan confirms 3,322 more COVID-19 cases, 847 recoveries Society 16:44
Iran shares data on trade turnover with Kazakhstan Business 16:29
Galt and Taggart predicts economic growth in Georgia Business 16:28
Largest repair, maintenance center of power equipment in Central Asia to be built in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:28
Financing of agriculture grows in Georgia - Minister of Agriculture Business 16:26
Georgia's largest animal feed manufacturer begins construction of new plant Construction 16:19
Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Private Sector Institutions to host Private Sector Forum 2021 Arab World 16:19
Azerbaijani credit fund to auction another tranche of mortgage bonds Finance 16:15
Azerbaijan unveils data on trade turnover for 7M2021 Business 16:08
Turkey unveils data on cargo movement via Mersin port for 7M2021 Turkey 16:07
Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani positions in different directions Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan issues startup certificates to another group of entrepreneurs Business 16:06
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16:05
Fire in Azerbaijan's Aghsu spreads to forest belt (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16:03
Azerbaijan exhibiting over 100 domestic products at int'l defense industry fair in Turkey Politics 16:01
Azerbaijani fighter jets begin training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16:01
Iran's Ardabil Housing Foundation builds thousands of housing units for deprived communities Construction 15:59
India will soon unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan World 15:59
Iran and Switzerland trade increases - Iran Switzerland Chamber of Commerce Business 15:56
Zangilan Airport will probably be commissioned in 2022 – President Aliyev Politics 15:48
Our citizens have right to go and live on their ancestral land, in Goycha district – President Aliyev Politics 15:45
Karabakh and East Zangazur are Azerbaijan! – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:40
We are standing where we consider it necessary, and if anyone is annoyed by that, let them go and drink water, as they say – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:39
Iran's Tehran customs suspends non-oil export for one week amid COVID-19 Business 15:37
Azerbaijan records growth in lending to household sector Finance 15:36
Both Karabakh and Zangazur are our historical ancestral lands – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:35
First group of former IDPs will be settled in Zangilan in a few months – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:34
We are the ones who have a say on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – President Aliyev Politics 15:29
Basarkechar district is called Vardenis in Armenia, but real name of this district is Basarkechar – President Aliyev Politics 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for 11.6-kilometer tunnel in Murovdagh (PHOTO) Politics 15:22
At the current stage, our main task is to reinforce our positions in the liberated lands - President Aliyev Politics 15:19
President Ilham Aliyev: When Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan saw victorious Azerbaijani Army they fled and hid Politics 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev: Destroyed buildings, mosques, excavated graves - this was done by Armenians, not an alien Politics 15:16
Iranian official shares data on number of vaccines to be imported by September Business 15:15
After occupation of Kalbajar, occupation of other lands was inevitable - President Aliyev Politics 15:00
Wearing of facemasks outdoors becomes mandatory in Georgia Georgia 15:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals volume of drilling operations Oil&Gas 14:59
Georgian dry mixture products manufacturing company to enter Lithuania Business 14:58
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for electric tie tampers Tenders 14:57
Kazakhstan’s gas supply company increases net profit under IFRS in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 14:56
Singaporean company eyes launching production of clinker cement in Uzbekistan Construction 14:56
Azerbaijan ready to help Israel fight forest fires, MFA says Politics 14:53
India-UAE ties: Powering the future Other News 14:50
Iran's Kerman Province ranks second in terms of paving roads Transport 14:49
Azerbaijan publishes latest figures on oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:47
Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue protecting Kabul airport without any obstacles - MoD Politics 14:45
Drawing of lots held in Tank Biathlon competition within International Army Games-2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:39
Heads of NGOs functioning in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 14:38
Turkey reveals volume of food products, animal feed shipment via local ports for 7M2021 Turkey 14:34
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran climbs Finance 14:30
Turkey sees surge in value of grain exports to Iran Turkey 14:28
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks decrease Finance 14:27
Azerbaijan sees increase in exports for 7M2021 Business 14:25
Flights from Iran's Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport down Transport 14:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid foundation stone for Lachin International Airport Politics 14:21
We returned to land of our ancestors by crushing Armenian army, head of Armenian fascism – President Aliyev Politics 14:19
Azerbaijan records slight growth in value of imports for 7M2021 Business 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses data on oil exports to Israel from early 2021 Oil&Gas 14:13
Armenian soldiers are deserters and cowards – President Aliyev Politics 14:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 17 Society 14:05
PFPA-Musavat government and its leaders are deserters, traitors, cowards, and this is the real truth – President Aliyev Politics 14:05
We have put an end to the mythology that portrayed the Armenian army as an “invincible army" - President Aliyev Politics 13:58
The occupation of Kalbajar was a great tragedy for our people - President Aliyev Politics 13:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Our gold deposits were exploited by foreign companies Politics 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev: We are on our own land. Lake Garagol and other places are ours Politics 13:56
We will demand compensation for all the damage in international courts - President Aliyev Politics 13:55
NRI Problems: How Indian firms are dealing with global warming World 13:52
India Achieved 99 Per Cent Coverage Of DPT3 Vaccine In 2021 Amid COVID Pandemic: WHO Other News 13:00
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for August 17 Georgia 12:48
Turkmen company exceeds cotton yarn production plan Business 12:47
Uzbekistan’s carpets exported to Azerbaijan revealed for 1H2021 Uzbekistan 12:46
Anglo Asian Mining discloses volume of reserves of new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Finance 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s goal was to keep our lands under occupation forever Politics 12:09
Azerbaijani ministry denies reports on closure of exit-entrance to village in Goychay district Society 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war will go down in history as our glorious Victory Politics 12:08
USAID to harness Uzbekistan’s export potential through Agribusiness Dev't Activity Uzbekistan 12:03
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Genaveh port soars Transport 12:00
First cargo train from Kazakhstan arrives in Iran through Turkmenistan Transport 11:50
Azerbaijan issues data on oil exports to Spain for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijan's most oil exports account for Italy in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 11:48
Israel appeals to several states for emergency assistance to extinguish fires Israel 11:37
Turkmenistan ranks third in Iran's trade turnover with Caspian littoral states Business 11:28
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate 70% of population by January 1, 2022 Kyrgyzstan 11:23
Azerbaijan boosts import of vehicles in 7M2021 Transport 11:14
Azerbaijan records decline in average number of payment terminal users Finance 11:14
Turkmenistan increases export of textile products to Russia Business 11:13
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to discuss demarcation works on state border line Uzbekistan 11:12
Largest imported Turkmen products to Russia named Business 11:11
Uzbekistan’s Portland cement production significantly increased for 6M2021 Uzbekistan 11:10
Kazakhstan notes increase in volume of housing commissioning Kazakhstan 11:09
Georgia sees increase in money transfers Finance 11:08
Purchase of rapeseed from local farmers in Iran nearing completion Business 10:56
Government Trading Corporation reveals details of wheat purchasing in Iran Business 10:56
Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value Turkey 10:56
Turkey record increase in purchase of local real estate by Kazakh citizens Turkey 10:54
Azerbaijan is developing infosystems based int'l standards - ministry ICT 10:53
Iran produces enriched uranium metal Nuclear Program 10:51
Iran's export to neighboring countries to improve economy - official Business 10:46
Turkey's export of chemical products to US rises in value Turkey 10:37
All news