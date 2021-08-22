Tokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities

Authorities in the Japanese capital are considering plans to convert some of the city's Olympics and Paralympics venues into temporary medical facilities as they combat soaring COVID-19 infections that have piled pressure on the healthcare system, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Medical experts have urged temporary use of facilities owned by the Tokyo government, such as the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, site of swimming competitions, and the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza used for badminton, the Sankei newspaper said.

However, the earliest they could be drafted into use would be after the Paralympic Games, the paper said, adding that more time might be required to complete arrangements.

Other challenges include enforcing strict infection control measures, acquiring sophisticated medical equipment and securing a large number of medical staff, it added.