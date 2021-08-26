Brazil Senate leader rejects Bolsonaro bid to impeach Supreme Court justice

The leader of Brazil's Senate said on Wednesday he would reject President Jair Bolsonaro's request to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bolsonaro sought to impeach Moraes after he opened an investigation into the president for allegedly leaking to the media a secret federal police report of a hacking that backed up his views that Brazil's electronic voting system was vulnerable to fraud.

Moraes had also begun investigating Bolsonaro for his attacks on the Supreme Electoral Court, which has maintained that the electronic system is safe and can be audited.