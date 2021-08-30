UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday to express solidarity with and support for the government and people of Haiti in the aftermath of the recent devastating earthquake, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The resolution calls on the international community to scale up humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Haiti, in order to repair and strengthen the country's prospects for achieving sustainable development.

The resolution urges international financial institutions and organizations to continue to contribute generously in their response to deliver immediate relief and to maintain their support for the long-term rehabilitation of Haiti, through prioritizing action to reduce the vulnerability of the country by systematically promoting its long-term socio-economic development.

It requests the UN secretary-general, to the extent of his authority, to support the reconstruction efforts that are being made by the Haitian government.