China artificially modified the weather in advance of a political celebration last July, a study by Tsinghua University reveals, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The Chinese government used ‘cloud seeding’ to control rain and reduce pollution in Beijing, in preparation for its Communist Party centenary event. Gathering under unusually clear skies, tens of thousands of people attended the ceremony in Tiananmen Square.

So cloud seeding is a common procedure for clearing the skies in China - with the government having spent billions of euros on efforts to manipulate the weather over the last 13 years, ever since the 2008 Olympic Games.

Cloud seeding is not always for aesthetic “blue sky” purposes, there are also claims that it can mitigate the effects of global warming by directly cooling the planet down.