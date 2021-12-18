3 terrorists killed, security official injured in shootout in NW Pakistan

Three terrorists, including a commander, were killed and one security official was injured during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, army statements said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The statements said that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district of the province.

During the exchange of fire, a terrorist commander was killed and one security official was injured, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statements.

In another operation, two terrorists were killed in a shootout with security forces in the Boya area of North Waziristan district of the province, the ISPR said.