11 dead in refugee vessel tragedy off Greek island

The death toll of the sinking of a refugee and migrant sailing boat on Thursday off the island of Antikythera on the edge of the Aegean Sea has reached 11, the Hellenic Coast Guard announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ninety passengers were rescued and transferred to Piraeus port, according to an e-mailed press statement.

A rescue operation was still underway.

The vessel had set sail from Turkey heading to Italy, according to preliminary information.

It has been the second such tragedy in Greek waters this week.

The Greek authorities announced on Wednesday that a similar boat sank near Folegandros island. Three people lost their lives, 13 were rescued and an unknown number of people were missing.

Greece has been at the forefront of the refugee and migrant influx since 2015. Hundreds have perished in the Aegean Sea in the past six years.