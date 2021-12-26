At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
At least 16 people died when their boat overturned off the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea on Friday, in the third maritime disaster involving migrants this week, the country's coastguard said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Authorities scrambled a search and rescue operation overnight northwest of Paros. Air and sea assets were deployed to the area, the coastguard said.
Eighty people were believed to have been on the vessel, which according to the coastguard was believed to have been headed for Italy from Turkey.
The circumstances under which the vessel capsized were unclear.
Giannis Plakiotakis, Greece's shipping minister, said trafficking gangs were responsible for the disasters.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor has great potential for integration with routes of Turkic-speaking countries - MP