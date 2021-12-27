"Spider-Man: No Way Home" becomes first film to surpass 1 bln USD worldwide during pandemic

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the first film to surpass 1-billion-U.S.-dollar milestone in global ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The superhero film, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, took the top spot at the North American box office for a second-straight weekend with a three-day estimate of 81.5 million dollars, pushing its North American cume to 467.33 million dollars for a worldwide total of 1.05 billion dollars through Sunday.

It's now also the top grossing film of 2021 worldwide, surpassing Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which has grossed over 902 million dollars globally so far.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the sequel to 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film. The film also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

Four rest of the top five films this weekend on North American box office chart were newcomers.