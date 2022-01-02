UN envoy urges Sudanese parties to seek common ground for path out of crisis
The UN special envoy for Sudan on Saturday called for trust among all parties in the country to find a mutually agreed path out of the ongoing crisis, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Volker Perthes, the UN special representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, made the appeal in a statement on the 66th anniversary of Sudan's Independence.
The UN envoy urged the authorities to respect the right of peaceful assembly and to allow protesters adhering to non-violence to express themselves freely.
Perthes stressed that the UN remained committed to supporting the people of Sudan in realizing their aspirations for a democratic and stable Sudan.
Sudan has been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule in recent weeks.
At least 52 people were killed in 11 large-scale street protests since Oct. 25 when the general commander of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government, a move which triggered a political crisis in the country.