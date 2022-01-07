Belarusian peacekeepers arrives in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Belarusian servicemen of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent arrived in Kazakhstan, the "Mir-24" TV channel reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. The units were delivered on five Il-76 aircraft consisting of the Vitebsk airborne brigade", informs the media.
