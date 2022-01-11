CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The withdrawal of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers from Kazakhstan will take place after the completion of the tasks, in cooperation with the authorities of Kazakhstan and with the involvement of Russian military aviation, said the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces and the contingent of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, Trend reports citing Interfax.

Peacekeepers with equipment will be taken out of Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, he said at a briefing on Tuesday. He also said that the command of the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO, together with the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, is now developing "a plan to transfer facilities protected by peacekeepers to the country's law enforcement agencies."

According to Serdyukov, the CSTO forces continue to serve for the protection of important state, military and socially significant facilities in Kazakhstan. "Over the past day, CSTO peacekeeping units have taken five more socially significant objects under protection," he said.