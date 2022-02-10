UN, partners dispatch aid as heavy snow, avalanches kill 17 in Afghanistan

The United Nations, its partners and local authorities in Afghanistan have sent teams to aid the 17 people reportedly killed in heavy snowfall and avalanches, UN humanitarians said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The partners sent two mobile health teams to the Kunar province site in Dangam district to aid local communities and search and rescue personnel following the Sunday disaster, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. Many more people were reported missing.

The office said it, and the partners, also provide cash, non-food items, shelter kits and warm clothes to almost 2,000 people impacted by recent rain and snowfall in Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

Humanitarians are continuing their work across several other parts of Afghanistan, with 60,000 people receiving food or cash assistance and relief items, OCHA said. The current Humanitarian Response Plan targets just over 22 million people and requires 4.4 billion U.S. dollars but is only 9 percent funded.