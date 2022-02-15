245 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday that 245 illegal migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"In the period of Feb.6- Feb.12, 245 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.
IOM also said that since the beginning of the year, 34 illegal migrants died and 87 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.
So far in 2022, a total of 1,721 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, including 150 women and 53 minors, IOM added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Stable local currency exchange rate restrains inflationary risks in Azerbaijani economy - Russia's Gazprombank
Kazakhstan investigating facts of law enforcement officials fleeing duty during unrests in early January