245 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday that 245 illegal migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In the period of Feb.6- Feb.12, 245 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.

IOM also said that since the beginning of the year, 34 illegal migrants died and 87 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route.

So far in 2022, a total of 1,721 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, including 150 women and 53 minors, IOM added.