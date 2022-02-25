WHO allocates $3.5 million for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has allocated $3.5 million to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the population of Ukraine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to him, funds in the amount of $3.5 million were allocated from the WHO emergency fund "for emergency medical supplies". "Humanitarian support is expected to grow following further needs assessments," he said.

Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern about the state of health of the people of Ukraine "in the face of an escalating crisis." "The healthcare system must continue to function," he stressed.

The head of the WHO called on "all parties" to pay maximum attention to ensure that health facilities, medical workers, medical transport and patients do not become targets during the fighting.