DPRK conducts test for developing reconnaissance satellite
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted an important test on Sunday under a reconnaissance satellite development plan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Conducted by the National Aerospace Development Administration and the Academy of Defence Science, the test helped confirm the "characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices," the report said.
"The test is of great significance in developing the reconnaissance satellite," it added.
