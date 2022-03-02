EU refuses to send fighter jets to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The EU countries will not send fighter jets to Ukraine, the delivery of which was previously announced, UNIAN says with reference to Politico, Trend reports.

So, Poland declared that it would not send fighter jets to Ukraine. In addition to Poland, the governments of Bulgaria and Slovakia also ruled out the supply of military aircraft to Ukraine.

Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov said that his country lacks serviceable aircraft and spare parts, as well as not enough fighters to protect its own airspace, not to mention the provision of aircraft to Ukraine. A representative of the Slovak Ministry of Defense on Tuesday also denied the information: "Slovakia will not provide fighter jets to Ukraine," he said.

The same opinion was expressed by Polish President Andrzej Duda. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Lask Air Base in Poland, Duda said his country "is not going to send any aircraft into Ukrainian airspace", arguing that "it will lead to military intervention."

Earlier it was reported that certain member countries of the European Union will provide combat aircraft to Ukraine. It was about Soviet-era jets, such as the MiG-29, which Ukrainian pilots are already trained to fly.