452 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 452 illegal immigrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"From Feb. 27 to March 5, 452 immigrants were rescued or intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.

So far in 2022, a total of 2,933 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, IOM added.