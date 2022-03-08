452 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday that 452 illegal immigrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"From Feb. 27 to March 5, 452 immigrants were rescued or intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.
So far in 2022, a total of 2,933 illegal immigrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, IOM added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine
EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession
Information that Azerbaijani army fired in direction of Khojaly is provocation - Ministry of Defense
Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness
Opening of transport and communication lines ushers ample economic opportunities for our region - President Ilham Aliyev
France-Azerbaijan ties to be further strengthened in spirit of friendship, trust - France's President
Azerbaijan - state pursuing independent policy based on will, interests of people - President Ilham Aliyev
US sanctions designed to mitigate impact on economy of other countries, including Kazakhstan - embassy