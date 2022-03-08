2 UN peacekeepers killed, 4 injured in Mali explosion

Two peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and four others injured following an explosion in central Mali, a statement from the UN mission in Mali said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A MINUSMA logistics convoy on its way to Timbuktu (north) struck an improvised explosive device in Mopti (center) on Monday morning, it said.

According to the preliminary assessment, two peacekeepers were killed and four others injured.

The tragedy was "vigorously condemned" by the Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane. He warned that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He urged the Malian authorities to spare no effort to identify the perpetrators of these attacks and bring them to justice.