U.N. to vote in 'coming days' on North Korea sanctions -U.S. official

The U.N. Security Council will vote in the "coming days" on a U.S.-led push to strengthen sanctions on North Korea for its renewed ballistic missile launches, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, although China and Russia have signaled opposition, Trend reports citing Reuters.

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. read more It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year.

The draft would "further restrict North Korea's ability to advance its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs, it would streamline sanctions implementation and further facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need," the U.S. official said.