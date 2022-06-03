5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 rattled Surigao del Sur province in southern Philippines before dawn on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which occurred at 2:54 a.m. local time (1854 Thursday GMT), hit at a depth of 16 kilometers, about 31 kilometers northeast of Cagwait town.

The tremor was also felt in nearby areas on Mindanao island and Leyte province in central Philippines.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.