Indian PM discusses bilateral ties with Czech counterpart

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar met his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky here on Sunday and had a productive discussion on the steady progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade and defence, and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict, Trend reports citing The Telegraph India.

Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

A warm and productive meeting with Czech FM @JanLipavsky. As Czech Republic takes over EU Presidency, discussed taking India- EU partnership forward, he said in a tweet.

The Czech Republic will be taking over the European Union presidency from July 1.

"Noted the steady progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, S&T, and people-to-people exchanges. Welcomed our trade level crossing US$ 2 billion. Exchanged views on the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

He also paid his respects to Rabindranath Tagore, who is widely admired by Czech people, at a memorial in a street named after the first Indian Nobel laureate.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with a delegation of Czech Members of the European Parliament and had a good discussion on India's ties with the EU and the Czech Republic, the Indo-Pacific, food and energy security and digital cooperation.