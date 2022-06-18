Peruvian prosecutors question Castillo over alleged corruption

Prosecutors questioned Peruvian President Pedro Castillo for about three hours on Friday in a closed-door session, part of an investigation into alleged corruption by officials in his government, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The interrogation came despite a request by Castillo's lawyers to annul the investigation, arguing that sitting presidents have legal immunity during their five-year term under the South American country's constitution.

The case marks a rare instance of prosecutors questioning a sitting president for corruption.

"I'm an honest man and I will always defend my innocence and honor," Castillo wrote on Twitter after the proceeding, stressing that he has not committed any corrupt acts.

Prosecutors previously said they opted to investigate Castillo "due to the seriousness and degree" of accusations that his former transport minister, Juan Silva, engaged in corrupt acts that the president would know about.