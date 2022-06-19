Covaxin safe in 2 to 18-year-olds: Lancet

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated and highly immunogenic in paediatric subjects aged 2 to 18 years in Phase 2 and 3 studies, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

The safety and efficacy study has been published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, a peer reviewed high impact factor journal.

The research shows Bharat Biotech conducted Phase II/III, open-label and multicentre study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in 2-18 years of age group. The clinical trial in the paediatric population between June 2021 and September 2021 showed safety, less reactogenic and robust immunogenicity.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended reducing the gap between the second dose of the Covid vaccine and the booster dose from the current nine to six months.